A Delta woman who was caught trying to steal a waterbed in Jones County won’t have to worry about where she’s going to bunk if she breaks the law again.
Christie P. Ables, 42, of Greenville pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court in Ellisville to burglary of a non-dwelling. She received a three-year suspended sentence, with the understanding she would be sent to prison if she violates the terms of her release while reporting to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
She was caught inside a mobile home that also served as a store “with a screwdriver, dismantling a waterbed” in August of 2008, District Attorney Tony Buckley said. She was with Christopher B. Keller, who was also charged in the crime, at the mobile home on Eddie Smith Road, according to court documents.
She was approved for the DA’s pretrial intervention program, but she failed to meet the terms of the program and was dismissed from it in 2016. Bench warrants that were issued for her arrest were never served because she had moved to Greenville.
In addition to the three-year suspended sentence, she was ordered to spend three years under MDOC post-release supervision and pay court fees and fines of $1,917.50. She was represented by public defender Grant Hedgepeth.
In another case, 39-year-old Ashleigh Steed Firmin was ordered to spend three weekends in jail for failing to meet the terms of her release from jail after her conviction for grand larceny. She failed to pay fines and fees and to participate in the court’s community service program, as ordered, Judge Dal Williamson said in a hearing.
She explained that she had started a business and was working “70 to 80 hours” a week, but the business closed in recent weeks plus she and her five children all “passed around” the flu to each other.
“I’m now able to find a job,” Firmin told the judge, with the business and sickness behind her, so she can start paying regularly.
“There’s no good excuse for not going to community service,” Williamson said. “If you continue to fail to comply, you will be sentenced for grand larceny.”
The judge ordered Firmin to serve three weekends in jail to “get her attention.”
Firmin was convicted of grand larceny in 2017 after she stole $4,000 of jewelry from a client in a housecleaning business she owned then.
