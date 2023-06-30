No bond for accused HI shooter after marathon court session
At Howard Industries on a May morning, one man walked up to another man sitting on a golf cart and shot him three times. In the pandemonium, the shooter calmly walked back to his work station like nothing had happened.
When employees were told to evacuate the building, the suspected shooter clocked out and walked outside with the crowd, then casually stood around chit-chatting with a coworker for about 20 minutes before getting into a vehicle and leaving.
It happened almost two months ago at the plant in the industrial park off Ellisville Boulevard.
Dale Thornton, 57, of Laurel fought for his life in a hospital bed in Forrest General ICU — with the prayers of his family and community supporting him — before he ultimately succumbed to the wounds inflicted on him that day. He reportedly suffered shots to the chest, face and neck.
Accused gunman Keith Hinton, 21, of Perkinston made his initial appearance after the charge against him was upgraded to first-degree murder in the wake of Thornton’s death.
County/Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson presided as Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall made the argument for the state why bond should be denied for Hinton, who was out of jail on $750,000 bond after the original charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Jackson attorney Dennis Sweet represented Hinton.
In what was described by several Laurel police officers as “the longest bond hearing they’ve ever took part in,” both sides argued for about three hours whether to allow bond for Hinton. The DA’s office described Hinton as a flight risk and a danger to the community, while Sweet argued that, for many reasons, his client was neither of those. Sweet presented numerous letters of character references from people who know Hinton, describing him as a smart young man, hard working, being an honor student and a great person.
Hinton had no prior criminal history before the shooting, Sweet said, and also claimed that Hinton and his family didn’t have the financial resources to make him a flight risk.
Sumrall noted that Hinton was able to come up with $75,000 bail to be released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center an hour after having his bond set by Judge Kyle Robertson in Laurel Municipal Court on the original charges.
LPD Capt. Michael Reaves testified about the events leading to Hinton’s arrest.
“The IT department at Howard Industries showed us — the LPD — the footage from the incident where you can see someone shooting a gun and someone receiving the gunshots,” Reaves said. “We then worked with the Human Resources to get the identification and that led us to Hinton.”
There are photos of Hinton clocking in and out on that day — Howard Industries’ time clock takes a picture of employees as they punch in and out. The LPD ran Hinton’s vehicle and tag and that’s what led to his arrest at his home in Perkinston, Reaves said.
The LPD then attained a search warrant for the residence. No firearm was discovered, Reaves said, but clothes matching that of the shooter were found and collected. The clothes have been sent to the state crime lab to be processed for evidence, but no report on that has been received yet, Reaves said.
Sweet asked Reaves if there were any eyewitnesses who identified Hinton as the shooter, and the investigator said, “No.” Sweet claimed a violation of the Sixth Amendment, which states “in all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to be confronted by the witnesses against him.”
Reaves confirmed that Hinton did not resist arrest, and when alerted that he needed to turn himself back in when his charges were changed to murder, Hinton and his family immediately made plans to have him turned in.
After Reaves stepped down, the DA’s office asked on behalf of Howard Industries that the court be cleared of non-essential personnel so they could show the video of the shooting. The judge granted the request and LPD Investigator Brad Anderson was brought to the stand to explain what was happening on the video.
After being allowed back in the courtroom, both sides made their final arguments.
“After seeing the video and hearing both sides, the senseless act of violence appears premeditated and callous,” Thompson said.
That, combined with the other evidence, led the judge to deny bond for Hinton because he poses a “special danger to the community” and appears to have access to resources that would allow him to flee Mississippi, even the country if he wanted to, Thompson said.
Tears flowed from both sides of the courtroom — from Thornton’s family and friends and Hinton’s, as well.
Many of Thornton’s loved ones took to Facebook to share the news of his passing and now they have changed their message to “Justice for Dale.”
Hinton being allowed to bond out after the initial charges didn’t sit well with Thornton’s supporters, but with his bond being denied this time, it seemed to bring a sense of relief to those in the courtroom.
Hinton’s family and friends tearfully hugged him goodbye, as he will remain in the custody of the Jones County Adult Detention center until his trial. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 12.
“Obviously, we respect the decision of the court and hope this decision will bring a sense of peace to (Thornton’s) family and friends,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
DA Brad Thompson said, “We are very pleased with the court’s decision; very satisfied overall. This was an unfortunate, senseless act. Dale Thornton was a great man, salt of the earth. He was a wonderful family man and loved and respected by the community.”
Sweet and Hinton’s family members declined comment.
Judge Thompson presided over the hearing because only a circuit court or county judge can deny bond for a suspect, according to state statute. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson was out of town at the time. The hearing was in Jones County Youth Court because the county courtroom was undergoing work after a roof leak.
