No bond for accused HI shooter after marathon court session

At Howard Industries on a May morning, one man walked up to another man sitting on a golf cart and shot him three times. In the pandemonium, the shooter calmly walked back to his work station like nothing had happened.

keith hinton tears

A family member wipes away a tear from Keith Hinton’s cheek after the court’s decision to deny him bond on Wednesday. (Photo by Robert Clark)

