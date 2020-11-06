A Hispanic man who had been deported before was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after returning to Laurel and committing violent crimes.
Nicolas Fransisco, 24, was ordered Tuesday to serve nine years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty — through an interpreter — to robbery and attempted aggravated assault.
Fransisco admitted to robbing a Hispanic-owned store on West 10th Street in August 2019. Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette told the court that the defendant entered the store early one evening and “attempted to purchase a beverage, put an empty wallet on the counter, then walked out.” A couple of minutes later, he came back in and “pulled a weapon from his waistband” and demanded cash. Fransisco then got in a fight with the clerk and injured him before fleeing the scene. When LPD officers arrived, the cashier, Simon Ramirez, was bleeding from the head, according to the report.
Ramirez reportedly recognized Francisco from an earlier encounter in the store, when he attempted to cash a check that had been stolen from another person.
Francisco was later arrested at the Choctaw Indian Reservation near Sandersville and a .177-caliber pellet gun that was used in the robbery was recovered, Bisnette said.
Certified court interpreter Victor Poz of Ridgeland translated the words of the prosecutor and judge for Francisco, who was represented by public defender Michael Mitchell. Francisco was facing up to 35 years in prison if sentenced to the maximum for each offense.
In addition to the prison time, Francisco was ordered to spend four years on post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $2,523.75, which includes $1,098.25 in restitution to the victim.
It’s possible that Francisco will be deported back to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, court officials said.
“He’s been deported before and came right back in the country,” Williamson said.
The judge made it clear to Francisco that if he’s not deported, he will be required to “fulfill all of his obligations” to the court.
If he is deported and comes back to the country illegally and gets picked up by law enforcement again, Williamson warned, he will be sent back to prison to serve all of his time.
