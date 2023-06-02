Two deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are being credited with making potential life-saving interventions this week in incidents that included young children.
On Thursday afternoon, JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates was first on the scene after a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle on Highway 84 West, near Community Bank. Yates found a woman in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with a faint pulse and not breathing. He removed the unidentified woman from her vehicle, placed her on the ground and began CPR. Additional JCSD units arrived and personnel deployed a bag ventilator mask and began rescue breathing. Yates administered a dose of nasal Narcan on the suspicion that the woman was experiencing a potential drug overdose.
EMSERV Ambulance Service medics, Calhoun volunteer medical responders and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were also dispatched to the scene. The patient was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServ for further treatment. A young girl in the vehicle was assisted initially by Good Samaritan passersby who stopped to offer assistance.
Reports indicated that the woman was conscious in the ambulance prior to being transported to the hospital and the girl was picked up by immediate family members.
On Tuesday afternoon, JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen was on Interstate 59 near the 99-mile marker when he saw an SUV traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. Thigpen was able to intercept the wrong-way driver and get him safely onto the shoulder of the highway, likely preventing a high-speed, head-on collision. The unidentified man who was driving, and had a young boy with him, told Thigpen he had gotten confused getting onto the interstate at an on-ramp. Thigpen assisted the driver with getting his vehicle safely turned around and proceeding on his way. Thigpen was working on an overtime detail funded by the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety as part of the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign.
“Great job by JCSD deputies Xavier Thigpen and Andrew Yates in responding to these incidents, which both had the potential to become deadly,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. Our personnel make a difference in the lives of others every day they are on duty. They take the motto ‘Serve and Protect’ and put it into action.”
