A stove burner that was left on is believed to be the cause of a fire at the home of Gene’o and Vicki Gordon at 4416 Indian Springs Road on Thursday night. They had been cooking and accidentally left on a burner on the gas stove, they said. When a fire started, they called 911. Jones County deputies who were in the area responded and fought the flames with fire extinguishers until Calhoun volunteers arrived and extinguished the remaining hot spots. The damage to the home was limited to the kitchen, and the quick actions of all involved was credited for saving the rest of the home, fire officials said.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
