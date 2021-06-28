Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chase Smith saved the life of an adult woman who was attempting suicide just after midnight on Saturday in the Powers Community.
Smith was responding to a welfare concern at a residence and was unable to get anyone to the door. He entered through an unlocked door and discovered the woman unconscious, with minimal respiratory function. Smith radioed for medical assistance and began CPR. The woman was resuscitated and regained breathing function and consciousness prior to the arrival of Powers Fire & Rescue emergency medical responders and EMServ Ambulance.
The woman reportedly took a full bottle of prescription medication and left a suicide note prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.
On Sunday around noon, deputies responded to a wreck on Bell Byrd Road — just off Jeff Byrd Road — and it turned out to be caused by a heroin overdose. The driver of the vehicle was saved by Narcan, which was administered by Sgt. Jared Lindsey and Deputy Bradley Boyd. The unidentified victim, a man, was transported by EMServ for medical treatment.
“Within 24 hours, JCSD deputies have been responsible for saving two lives during responses to emergency incidents,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are proud of the hard work, dedication to serve and willingness to act that our JCSD deputies and emergency services partners possess and exhibit. They are indeed on the front line when it comes to serving the residents of Jones County.”
Help is available for anyone considering suicide or having suicidal thoughts and needs someone to talk to. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
