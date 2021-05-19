Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jason Mills successfully completed the Police Motorcycle Instructor course conducted by the University of North Florida in Deland, Fla., from May 3-14. The rigorous training certifies law enforcement officials as instructors. Mills operates one of the two JCSD Harley Davidson motorcycles in service at the JCSD. “We are very proud of Deputy Jason Mills for taking on the challenge of becoming a police motorcycle instructor,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The University of North Florida Institute of Police Technology & Management is a premier training location and provides strenuous, focused and real-life training. Deputy Mills is now equipped to train our deputies and other law enforcement officer motor units.”
(Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.