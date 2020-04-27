A Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy was roughed up, but at the end of the day, he went home and his attacker went to jail.
Raleigh Maxey, 28, of Ellisville was charged with aggravated assault after choking Deputy Chase Smith in a ditch on the side of Old School Road early Monday afternoon, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Berlin and a convoy of JCSD personnel and Ellisville police raced to the rural area off Highway 11 South after getting the distress call from Smith.
He had pulled over a truck that was towing another truck down the road, and Raleigh was in the pickup that was being pulled, Smith said.
When the pickup pulled over, Maxey reportedly got out and didn’t follow the deputy’s orders. After being warned to stop, the suspect was tased, Smith said. The grass between the roadside and a barbed-wire fence was beat down in a large area where Smith and Maxey wrestled.
Maxey wound up on top of Smith and started choking him until he nearly blacked out, Berlin said.
Lance Chancellor, a medical first-responder with the JCSD, tended to Smith on the scene and he appeared to be OK.
The two men in the truck that was doing the towing drove away and were still being sought by the JCSD, Berlin said.
