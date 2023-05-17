drew morecraft

Drew Morecraft

A deputy is being credited for the way he handled what was described as a “tense situation” at a home in northeastern Jones County on Monday morning.

Deputy Drew Morecraft of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was responding to a call of a 13-year-old boy who was armed with a kitchen knife and threatening to jump off of the roof headfirst, and the deputy talked the disturbed teen down — literally.

