A deputy is being credited for the way he handled what was described as a “tense situation” at a home in northeastern Jones County on Monday morning.
Deputy Drew Morecraft of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was responding to a call of a 13-year-old boy who was armed with a kitchen knife and threatening to jump off of the roof headfirst, and the deputy talked the disturbed teen down — literally.
Morecraft climbed the ladder, convinced the teen to toss the knife to the ground, then sat and talked with him for a while before getting him to come down the ladder with him. Morecraft used “de-escalation techniques and personal skills” to help the young teen, who was “experiencing an apparent situational mental healthcare event,” according to a press release from the JCSD.
Morecraft was assisted at the scene by JCSD Sgt. Cody Pitts. The teen was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to an area medical facility for evaluation.
“Deputy Morecraft utilized his training, experience and compassion to converse with this teenager and de-escalate the situation,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Great job by Deputy Morecraft in resolving this incident with no one sustaining any physical injuries.”
