On Monday, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall recognized Cpl. Patrick Oster for his service with a commendation. Oster administered CPR to an unresponsive man while assisting EMServ, Glade Fire, Hebron Fire and Powers Fire on the scene of a fire. From left: Berlin, Oster, Sumrall, investigator Scott Simms and Sgt. Adam Cochran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.