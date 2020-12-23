An elderly woman who couldn’t find the way out of her smoke-filled mobile home got a helping hand from deputies, then firefighters were able to keep her home’s damage to a minimum.
Calhoun volunteers got the call about the fire at 555 Maxey Road just before 1 a.m. Monday. The elderly resident was able to call 911 to report that her bedroom was filling with smoke and she was able to get to the door, but she was unable to exit the single-wide mobile home, according to the report.
That’s when Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies Jason Mills and Bradley Boyd arrived on the scene and helped the woman and her four dogs get out of the home. Calhoun firefighters arrived moments later, then located and extinguished an apparent electrical fire in a wall of the bedroom, just beside her bed.
It was believed that the fire was caused by faulty wiring, and with it originating right beside where the resident was sleeping.
EMServ Ambulance Service also responded. No injuries were reported.
