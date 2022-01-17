One Rustin man owes his life to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department — again.
Deputy Jason Mills used department-issued nasal Narcan to revive a 42-year-old man who had reportedly overdosed at a residence in the Rustin Community on Friday morning, the JCSD reported in a press release. Officials confirmed that the man had previously been saved by JCSD deputies administering the life-saving drug to him.
The man was already being administered CPR when Mills deployed the Narcan. The unidentified man’s vital signs were restored and he was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for further treatment.
JCSD personnel are trained in the administration of nasal Narcan, which is provided by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health at no cost to JCSD.
