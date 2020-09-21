A Jones County deputy was injured during a traffic stop late Sunday night when a driver “slammed” him into his patrol car, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Demetrius Omar Nabors, 26, was being sought by law enforcement officials after being accused of injuring K9 officer Deputy Derick Knight after Nabors was pulled over for “weaving” on Sharon-Sandersville Road just after 10:30, Berlin said.
The two talked for “several minutes,” and Knight apparently believed the driver was impaired. When he asked Nabors to step out of the vehicle, he “got belligerent,” Berlin said.
“He put the car in gear” and the deputy reached into the car, Berlin said. “Then he slammed it into reverse, and when he did, he slammed (the deputy) into his patrol car,” Berlin said.
Knight was injured and had to be treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center, but he will have to have more tests with specialists. He is expected to be OK, but it could have been much worse, Berlin said.
“He was just a couple of feet from being squished between the cars,” he said.
Knight was reportedly able to fire a shot at the vehicle Nabors was in, but that didn’t stop it. Deputies who responded to the scene were able to follow a trail of fluid that was coming out of Nabors’ damaged vehicle, and it was found wrecked in a slough about a half-mile down the road.
Nabors was not there, but he did post a message on Facebook asking friends to help him. He didn’t post on his page what kind of trouble he was in.
When he is caught, he will be charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Anyone who assists him could also face charges, Berlin said.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, which is protocol for when a law enforcement official is involved, Berlin said.
“If you assault one of my officers, we’re going to do everything we can to see to it that you get prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Berlin said. “It will not be tolerated.”
He said the same thing for anyone who helps the suspect. Nabors is from the Chicago area, and some people from there were posting on Facebook that they would help him. Many blamed the officer for what happened.
The report on the Leader-Call’s Facebook page set off a spirited debate between people who were pro-police and others who are anti-law enforcement. Berlin said there is video of the incident to show what happened.
“This shows how fast something can go wrong,” Berlin said. “It only takes a split-second. There are some bad officers out there, but this department is full of good officers.”
Anyone with knowledge of Nabors’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Nabors is considered armed and dangerous.
