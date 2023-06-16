Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Xavier Thigpen is being credited with helping to save the life of a resident on Palmer Road in the Pendorff Community.

Thigpen

Thigpen

Thigpen was the first on scene to find an adult man laying on the side of the road barely breathing. Thigpen, a former football standout at West Jones and Southern Miss, began doing CPR before more deputies and EMServ Ambulance Service medics arrived.

