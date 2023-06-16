Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Xavier Thigpen is being credited with helping to save the life of a resident on Palmer Road in the Pendorff Community.
Thigpen was the first on scene to find an adult man laying on the side of the road barely breathing. Thigpen, a former football standout at West Jones and Southern Miss, began doing CPR before more deputies and EMServ Ambulance Service medics arrived.
The man was successfully resuscitated and transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.
“Great job by Deputy Thigpen in providing emergency medical care to this individual involving the administration of CPR,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our personnel are often the first on scene at critical incidents and rely on their training, knowledge, experience and expertise to help others who are in crisis situations.”
