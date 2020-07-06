A Hattiesburg man who described himself as a descendant of a local slave asked the Board of Supervisors to remove separate “Colored” and “White” water fountains from the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville.
Donnie Watts, 68, wants the fountains to be placed in a museum because their presence represents the struggles of his parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, he said. The fountains aren’t in use and they aren’t visible. But Watts said he knows where they were, and anyone who had seen them before will remember, too.
“You can see right through the placards (that cover them),” he said, “and when I see them, I see the humiliation of my grandfather and grandmother when they came here.”
They were “subject to being beaten or jailed” if they used the wrong fountain, said Watts, whose great-grandfather was a slave named Henry McGilberry. He said he wrote a letter to the new board that took office in January, but since he hadn’t heard back from them, he got on the agenda so he could ask them in person. He said he raised his family in Ellisville and still owns property there and pays taxes at that courthouse.
Watts asked the board to pass a resolution to remove the fountains and placards and put them in the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson. Chief Administrative Officer and board attorney Danielle Ashley said the board first had to fill out a form with the Department of Archives and History to find out if they could be removed because the courthouse has been designated a historic landmark and can’t be altered without permission.
“How does keeping these better Jones County?” Supervisor Travares Comegys asked.
Supervisor Larry Dykes said he understood that point, then asked, “If we move the fountains, what’s next?”
Joyce Watts responded, “Anything that’s wrong should be next.”
State flags are required to be removed from public property by July 15, according to Legislative order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves.
“These water fountains are not a tourist attraction … they’re something that a lot of people aren’t proud of,” Comegys said. “I don’t want Jones County to be known for having segregated water fountains.”
Donnie Watts said that the 1964 Voter Rights Act outlawed separate facilities and Jones County’s “solution was to cut off both fountains.” It remained that way until 1989, when he petitioned Manuel Jones of the local NAACP chapter to help get the fountains removed.
“That caused an uproar and it got national attention,” Watts said. “The solution then was to plaster over the ‘Colored’ and ‘White’ labels … when rain washed away the plaster, they put placards over them.”
Jimmie Moore, who lives in Florida but grew up in Ellisville and still has family there, also responded to Dykes’ statement.
“The pain and humiliation my grandmother felt after raising white children and coming up here to pay her taxes … she was made to feel less than,” he said. “The fountains aren’t a representation of heroes but “just plain racism.”
Supervisors agreed unanimously to find out from the Department of Archives and History what they could legally do to the historic building and what steps they’d have to take to do it.
“If approved, it will be done,” Comegys said.
Dykes asked Watts if he and his supporters would have a problem with voters deciding on it.
“We didn’t vote to put them out there,” Watts said.
Dykes said, “People should have been allowed to vote on the flag, but they didn’t get to. That’s taking away from democracy.”
Watts said that was “just a distraction” and that he wasn’t interested in removing the flag or statues.
“I just want the water fountains removed,” he said.
