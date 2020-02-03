Suspect reportedly found cloaked in coat stolen from SJ
•
An Ellisville man who was accused of breaking into South Jones and stealing money had his cover blown by … well, his cover.
Tyrese Dovonte Blanks, 19, was charged with commercial burglary after breaking into South Jones High School, Sgt. J.D. Carter said. The suspect was reportedly wearing a jacket that had also been reported stolen from the school when Investigator Rueben Bishop went to arrest him at his home on Elm Street.
Blanks was seen on surveillance video trying to get into different rooms, according to the incident report, and he broke a window into the office area of the cafeteria and got $210 from a filing cabinet.
School officials reportedly recognized Blanks as a former student at the school.
Blanks made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday and his bond was revoked because he was out of jail on an aggravated assault charge in Lumberton, Carter said.
In a separate incident, 30-year-old Aaron Lee Mann was charged with grand larceny after being caught in a stolen truck and trying to steal a car with two other men on Paulding Road, according to the incident report.
Mann is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $5,000 bond and charges were pending on his passengers, 30-year-old Marvin Anthony Pruitt and 32-year-old James Walter Rayner, Carter said.
Deputy Chase Smith responded to the call and when he arrived, he saw a white pickup pulling a silver Nissan down Paulding Road toward Indian Springs Road. Mann drove to a residence on Nicky Road, which is where Smith got out and talked to him and the two other men. Smith noted in his report that the ignition had been removed from the truck.
Mann first said that he bought the truck for $100, but when Smith checked the tag, it came back to a red Nissan car and the Vehicle Identification Number was for a pickup that belonged to Lequin Williams on Hoskin Creek Road.
Mann later admitted that he took the truck from a residence on that road that had a “For Sale” sign and no one was home. The car that was being pulled belonged to a woman who is in a nursing home and was towed back to her residence on Paulding Road.
Judge Billie Graham set the bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.