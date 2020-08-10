$5,000 reward offered for info that leads to arrest of arsonist
•
Investigators are looking into the possibility that there’s a Dexter for drug users and/or dealers in the Moselle area.
At least two of three recent fires that are being investigated as arsons happened at homes of people who have been arrested on felony drug charges. Officials don’t know if they have a vigilante with a lighter, similar to the serial killer of murderers who was featured on the popular Showtime series from 2006-13. But they can’t say that isn’t the case either.
“We don’t rule out anything,” Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said, adding that investigators are aware of the common link in the fires.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is involved and offering a reward of up to $5,000 that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fires. If nothing else, it is a coincidence.
The home of 50-year-old Granville Clark at 580 Sellers Road caught fire near the end of June, just days after the JCSD executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested Clark for having a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Several veteran officers described the squalor as “the worst I’ve ever seen.” A toddler and “very pregnant woman” who’s on probation were in a bed that was covered in “dog poop,” as was the suspect. Roaches, rats and feces were all over the living area of the maze-like home, they said. Child Protective Services and the Department of Health were going to be notified of the conditions, Sheriff Joe Berlin said at the time.
One person who had been staying in the home told investigators he left candles burning in the living room, but Clark later requested that another agency investigate the origin of the fire. That’s when the fire marshal was brought in. The cause has yet to be determined by the state agency, Carter said.
Last month, an abandoned home at 81 Ovett-Moselle Road burned. It had belonged to Joseph “Kid Rock” Stringer, 34, who was ordered last September to serve 16 years in prison after being caught dealing meth from the home.
Days later, another abandoned home at 2114 Ovett-Moselle Road, close to its intersection with Augusta Road, burned. It had been abandoned for years but things have been reported stolen from the property several times.
“It could be vagrants,” Carter said.
People who live in the area said there have been more of those in the area since Clark’s house burned because a half-dozen or so people stayed there off and on.
“These arson fires put the lives of numerous volunteer firefighters in danger and destroyed property,” Carter said. “We will pursue all leads into these fires relentlessly until the culprit(s) are captured and charged.”
Anyone with tips and leads on these arson fires may call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or the State Fire Marshal's Office toll-free at 1-888-648-0877.
