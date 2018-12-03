A cashier in Eastabuchie may not have been putting all the money she received in the register.
Janice Williams, 51, of Ellisville is charged with embezzlement after being accused of taking money from her employer, the Dollar General on Highway 11 South near the Forrest County line.
Williams is accused of taking at least $1,500 in cash and possibly some merchandise from the retail store where she worked. She was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday afternoon and made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court the next day.
Judge Howell Beech set her bond at $5,000, which she posted shortly thereafter and was released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Investigator Keith LeRoy was handling the case for the JCSD. No other details were available.
