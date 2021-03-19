Dr. Jerry Alliston from the Institute for Disability Studies at the University of Southern Mississippi will be the guest speaker at the next Southern Civitan meeting.
That will be noon-1 p.m. Thursday at Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84). Guests and media are welcome.
Southern Civitan meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month, excluding holidays. For more, go to www.civitan.org or 601-422-7575 for more information.
