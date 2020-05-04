Acquaintance charged with sexual assault
An Ellisville man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, according to the Ellisville Police Department.
On Friday, April 17, officers responded to a report of rape at Dubose Street Apartments. The victim, who is disabled, said an acquaintance had come to her apartment and raped her while she was medicated. She told police she woke up during the incident and told the man to stop, but he didn’t. She identified her attacker as Nathan Allen Corley, 27, of Ellisville, police said.
Corley was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center May 1 on a sexual assault felony charge. His bond was set at $5,000.
A person older than 21 convicted of sexual assault faces up to 15 years in prison with a fine of no more than $5,000 and no less than $1,000. The minimum sentence is two years.
