Gov. Phil Bryant’s request for disaster assistance in response to the Dec. 27-28 severe weather and floods was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Residents, businesses and non-profit organizations affected by the weather are eligible to apply for low interest loans for recovery.
The declaration covers Clarke, Forrest, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties as the primary recipients and the adjacent counties of Covington, George, Greene, Jasper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Newton, Pearl River, Smith and Stone.
The SBA has opened Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in the following counties and are open as indicated below:
• Jones County Emergency Management Agency, 22 Mason St., Laurel: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Wayne County, Beat Four Voting Precinct, 810 Chickasawhay St., Waynesboro: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Forrest County, Roy Community Center, 300 East 5th St., Hattiesburg: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SBA Customer Service and MEMA representatives will be available at each Disaster Loan Outreach Center.
Applicants can apply at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center, online at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, by calling 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf or hard-of-hearing) or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from the SBA’s website at www.sba.gov.
Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Loans to businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations will be available to repair damage to real estate, machinery, equipment and inventory.
