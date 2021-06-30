“We’ve got a fire in the cockpit!” That was the cry heard over the radio on Jan. 27, 1967, after astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee climbed into a new spacecraft perched atop a large Saturn rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a routine dress rehearsal of their upcoming launch into orbit, then less than a month away.
All three astronauts were experienced pilots and had dreams of walking on the moon one day. Little did they or anyone else know that, once they entered the spacecraft that cold winter day, they would never leave it alive.
The Apollo program came perilously close to failure before it ever got off the ground. But rather than dooming the space program, this tragedy led to the complete overhaul of the spacecraft, creating a stellar flying machine capable of achieving the program’s primary goal: putting a man on the moon.
What went wrong? Who was to blame? Could this have been prevented? How could such a tragedy propel us to the moon?
Those are the questions that are answered by Jones County native Ryan Walters in his most recent book of recent history, “Apollo 1: The Tragedy That Put Us on the Moon.” His latest work reveals:
• How the flawed design of the Apollo 1 spacecraft — miles of uninsulated wiring, an excess of flammable material in a pure oxygen atmosphere, and an unwieldy, three-piece hatch —doomed it from the start;
• How NASA awarded the multibillion-dollar contract to build the Apollo 1 craft to a bidder with an inferior plan and management due to political pressure;
• How NASA’s damaged reputation and growing opposition to spending on space exploration almost led;
In a decade filled with blows to the nation’s self-confidence, the moon shot showed that America was still capable of greatness. But the Apollo project would not have achieved its historic goal without its tragic trial by fire.
The space program that emerged from the ashes would take the nation, and mankind, to new heights — a story to remember for the rest of time.
Apollo 1: The Tragedy That Put Us on the Moon, by Ryan S. Walters, is available in hardcover from Regnery History, www.regneryhistory. com.
Walters is an independent historian who teaches at Collin College in McKinney, Texas. He is the author of “Grover Cleveland: The Last Jeffersonian President” and “Remember Mississippi: How Chris McDaniel Exposed the GOP Establishment and Started a Revolution.” Walters lives in North Texas with his wife Candice.
