From staff reports
Calhoun, Union and Powers volunteer fire departments, as well as B&C Mobile Homes, are collecting relief supplies for the victims of the tornadoes that ravaged Lee County, Ala.
To date, 23 people, including four children, have been confirmed dead after the two tornadoes ripped across the county Sunday. Seven people are still missing. Hundreds of people are displaced.
The fire departments will be collecting relief supplies all this week and have an 18-wheeler trailer that will leave Saturday afternoon to deliver the supplies to Alabama.
Items needed are: personal and feminine hygiene products, baby formula/food, diapers, non-perishable food items and bottled drinks, first-aid supplies, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper plates/cups, paper towels, etc.
The volunteer fire departments urge the public to please bring supplies to the following locations this week:
Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department
107 Hines Road, Laurel
Through Friday from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday from 8 a.m. until Noon
Union Volunteer Fire Department
1095 Ovett-Moselle Road
Through Friday from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon
B&C Mobile Homes
1513 Hwy 84 West, Laurel
Through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
