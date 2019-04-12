The man best known for discovering the famed and ill-fated British passenger liner RMS Titanic will be the guest presenter for the final University Forum of the spring semester at The University of Southern Mississippi.
Robert Ballard, an underwater archaeologist and oceanographer who discovered and explored the Titanic’s remains in 1985, will present “Finding the Titanic and Other Tales of the Sea” Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on the Hattiesburg campus.
More than 100 years ago, the RMS Titanic was sailing on its maiden voyage when it sank after striking an iceberg in the North Atlantic. More than 1,500 passengers died in the incident, which was the catalyst for a comprehensive international treaty addressing maritime operations.
For more information, visit hwww.usm.edu/honors/about-university-forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.