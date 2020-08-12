Girl, 12, hospitalized
•
A 12-year-old girl is recovering in a Jackson hospital after suffering multiple wounds in a drive-by shooting on 12th Street during a dispute over a baby.
“We’re just glad the child is recovering,” Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
The victim reportedly underwent surgery and had been moved to a hospital room, “so that’s a good sign,” Cox said.
The unidentified child was in the kitchen at 808 12th Street when gunfire erupted early Monday afternoon, Lt. Michael Reaves of the LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division said. It appeared she was shot “multiple times,” but he wasn’t sure how many.
“She was hit with fragments and debris,” Reaves said, from the bullets that were fired into the wood-frame house, so it was difficult to tell how many times she was shot.
Anthony Jones, 21, was arrested Monday night and charged with aggravated assault after being accused of firing at least 15 shots from an AR-15 rifle into the home from a Dodge car, about a block from Laurel High School.
His mother Erika King, 37, was charged with accessory to drive-by shooting and accessory to aggravated assault and his uncle Patrick King, 39, was charged with accessory after the fact, hindering prosecution and aiding and abetting. He has since been released. Jones and his mother were scheduled to make their initial appearances in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday afternoon.
The dispute started when family members went to the residence to confront a baby’s daddy about injuries that were seen on the baby's head. From there, a “verbal disturbance got out of hand,” Cox said.
Erika King admitted to going to the home to confront the father of her grandchild, but she said she didn’t have a firearm.
“I don’t know how to shoot a gun,” she said in a phone interview before her arrest. “They said I started firing at her. I was trying to get away, I’m not trying to see who was shooting. It was scary. I could’ve leaked in my clothes.”
Witnesses told investigators that she fired the first shots, but Jones said those witnesses were friends of her grandchild’s father. The baby’s daddy is an “ex-con with a gun” who hasn’t faced any charges yet and he sent text messages threatening to “shoot up“ her daughter’s house, King said. She told a reporter she was willing to do a gunshot-residue test.
The baby was in her car when she went to confront the baby’s father.
“I protected him with my life,” King said. The baby belongs to her daughter, Azaria Jones, 22, she said.
LPD officials have been in contact with the victim’s family, but contact with her has been limited while she is being treated and is out of town. The investigation is in the early stages and there could be more charges and arrests, Reaves said.
Another baby was one of four people inside the home that was shot into, and that baby was protected from the gunfire, too, Reaves said.
If someone suspects abuse of a child, they can call the LPD or Child Protective Services to launch an investigation, Reaves said, unless immediate medical care is needed first. In cases like that, investigators can come to the hospital.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
— Jim Cegielski contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.