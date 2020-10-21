A disrobed, dancing, drugged-out dude was chased down by deputies on the Interstate Tuesday morning.
Christopher Odom, 49, of Laurel was in his underwear and dancing on the bridge over Exit 99 on Interstate 59, callers to 911 told dispatchers.
When law enforcement arrived, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department got into what was described as a “spirited foot chase” with the suspect, and southbound traffic on the interstate was halted for a short time.
Odom was non-compliant and combative when Sumrall and JCSD Sgt. Lance Williams caught up to him, so the suspect was tased and taken into custody, according to reports.
Odom told law enforcement officials he had been taking “ice,” which is a pure form of methamphetamine. He was evaluated by EMServ Ambulance Service medics then booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility on charges of public drunkenness, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The Laurel Police Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and a Jasper County Sheriff's Office deputy who was passing through converged at Exit 99 after receiving numerous 911 calls.
After the arrest, Sheriff Joe Berlin made the point that Odom was a perfect example of what drug use can do to a person.
“If you ever needed a reason not to use illegal drugs, this incident should be a prime example of just how bad they can make you act,” Berlin said.
“We greatly appreciate the assistance of LPD, MHP and Jasper County S.O. during this foot chase.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.