Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance when they made a disturbing discovery in the bathtub — a 2-foot alligator.

It happened on Friday morning at a residence on Township Road on Friday morning, after deputies and narcotics agents from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance.

gator

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies discovered a 2-foot alligator in the bathtub of a residence on Township Road while responding to a domestic disturbance. (Photo submitted)

