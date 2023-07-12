Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance when they made a disturbing discovery in the bathtub — a 2-foot alligator.
It happened on Friday morning at a residence on Township Road on Friday morning, after deputies and narcotics agents from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance.
The man involved in the incident had reportedly fled the scene, but law enforcement personnel found the young reptile still chilling in the tub.
A conservation officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to the scene and took the gator, then relocated it into the wild.
It is illegal to possess a live alligator in Mississippi except by special permit.
The domestic disturbance remains under investigation.
