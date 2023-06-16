The inventory list for an embattled attorney was more disturbing than the criminal charges against him.

The items George McDowell Yoder III, 51, had in his possession at the time of his arrest last week included $7 cash, several cards, a driver’s license and “a used condom, which had been peculiarly rewrapped in an evidently torn wrapper,” according to the report by Deputy Austin Smith of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

yoder mug

Yoder

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.