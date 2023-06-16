The inventory list for an embattled attorney was more disturbing than the criminal charges against him.
The items George McDowell Yoder III, 51, had in his possession at the time of his arrest last week included $7 cash, several cards, a driver’s license and “a used condom, which had been peculiarly rewrapped in an evidently torn wrapper,” according to the report by Deputy Austin Smith of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Other items listed included “several bags from a local ice machine, a container of coconut oil and two cellphones.”
Yoder was wanted on warrants from Jones County Justice Court charges of possession of a controlled substance, business disturbance and possession of paraphernalia.
Smith went to serve that arrest warrant to Yoder at an abandoned house in the 1400 block of Old Amy Road on Thursday evening. When he rolled up to the residence with another unit, Yoder “emerged from the back door holding a bag,” according to the report.
Yoder identified himself and “commenced an attempt to persuade deputies that he was exempt from being taken into custody,” then reportedly began “name-dropping” officers from the Laurel Police Department and JCSD “in an endeavor to assert his supposed immunity agreement and impede his arrest.”
Smith took Yoder into custody and conducted a search before taking him to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, which is standard procedure, Smith noted.
Yoder is serving a three-year suspension from practicing law after he mishandled funds from at least two clients in a criminal defense matter, the Mississippi Bar Association ruled.
The women filed a formal complaint and Yoder was found guilty of violating the Rules of Professional Conduct during a formal complaint tribunal that was presided over by Judge Joseph Loper.
Yoder was arrested in Jones County in January 2021 and charged with burglary after being caught inside a home in Rock Creek Cove, according to a report from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The property owner caught him there and told him to get off the property. Yoder reportedly didn’t steal anything and the charge was eventually reduced to trespassing, a misdemeanor.
Emails sent to the Leader-Call by Yoder after that showed that his address was the “Tallahoma Creek Bridge” at the “Intersection of Sharon Moss Road.”
Yoder’s address at the time of his arrest was in Canton and his law practice was in Ridgeland, but he had reportedly been staying with family members near where he was arrested. A check of Yoder’s criminal history shows that he was arrested in Marion County on Dec. 27 for violation of a protective order.
Yoder was a candidate for the state Court of Appeals in 2016 after serving as ADA in Madison County and he was special assistant U.S. Attorney in the Jackson Division of the Southern District Court.
He represented James Barnett in a civil suit that was settled with the City of Laurel after two officers were accused of beating his client after a high-speed pursuit into Jasper County in 2018.
Yoder has also represented several defendants in criminal cases in Jones County Circuit Court in recent years, winning some of those trials — including for an accused drug dealer in Laurel and an accused child molester in Ellisville.
