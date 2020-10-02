Local leaders seek action on conditions at Laurel Gardens after Leader-Call exposé
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Justice Court Judge Noel Rogers noticed a pattern — about a dozen people in court for eviction notices had paid their rent, and they’d all come from the same Section 8 housing complex.
The judge dismissed cases for which records and receipts were kept and postponed the others until December. The Laurel Gardens tenants stepped forward in the following weeks, one after another, and gave testimonies on what they’d experienced living there. Some problems allegedly persisted for more than a decade
Two major issues were recurring: tenants receiving reportedly bogus eviction notices, and crucial maintenance needs that are not addressed.
Moreover, tenants report wrongful fines that result in these eviction notices; a cracked brick wall, which a quote from Lowe’s said would cost just under $100 to fix, resulted in a $6,000 fine for Christine Hatten after the property owners delayed taking it to court for years. The statute of limitations ran out, and the case was tossed. Hatten still has to pay it.
About 20 current and recent tenants of Laurel Gardens showed up for a neighborhood meeting at the Quality Inn in Laurel. Jones County Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys attended. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee had a prior engagement, Comegys said.
Shaniqua Jones, a tenant who led the discussion, said she and others have reached out to attorneys who can determine if a class-action lawsuit is viable. During testimonies, tenants alleged poor living conditions and showed photographic evidence. There was even a discussion about a snake that found its way into one of the homes through a hole in the bathroom.
“When I moved in, I found a bloody condom in the closet,” a tenant said. “The toilet was stopped up, the bath was stopped up and there was a big hole next to the toilet. We didn’t have just one rat but 15 or 16 rats. One night we were sleeping, a rat got in the bed with my son. I moved out and stayed with my sister – and when I went back to get school supplies, there was a snake in the bathroom.”
Tenants showed photos of mold, roaches, mice and holes in the walls, which rodents continually chewed through, they alleged. Many tenants are hesitant to give their names in fear of retaliation from the property owners.
Comegys called the evidence and testimonies “disturbing.”
“You have support from Beat 5 and Jones County,” he said. “We’ve reached out to the Attorney General’s Office and let them know that this will not be tolerated in South Jones and South Laurel. … I’ve read it in the paper, and I’ve reached out to a few people involved. We’ve already started at the top with the AG. Some of the stuff I’ve heard and read is very disturbing.”
The housing units are reportedly run out of Oxford and Jackson by Sentry Asset Management, LLC. A current property manager declined to comment on the situation. Sentry Asset’s corporate office did not return phone calls.
Previously, former property manager Belinda Waters — who was praised at the meeting for trying to help tenants before she left the job — alleged mistreatment from her employers and said she was told not to make out receipts for rent payments.
“Everyone’s needs were being overlooked,” she said. “I started being mistreated when I tried to straighten tenants’ ledgers out.”
Waters said tenants were charged with “any little thing.”
“Court fees, repairs, anything,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of messed up ledgers.”
A source close to the matter said cases were likely postponed until the end of the year so parties could have time to find missing records and because the reasons for the evictions aren’t valid right now due to COVID-19. That federal order is in effect through Dec. 31.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states tenants are protected from evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19; this applies to tenants who would have no housing options if evicted for late rent payments. That doesn’t include evictions for criminal activity. Jones encouraged tenants at the meeting to continue paying rent despite the order.
Magee said nobody has approached the city’s inspection department about the state of the housing units. The city would only be able to take action on building codes, but the internal workings like rent and fines are “out of our ballpark,” he said.
Magee also said that when the housing project was proposed, Ray Chapman, the property owner, pitched a rent price that would stay the same for 15 years, after which a tenant could start the process of buying the house. Since then, however, tenants have complained of ever-rising rent prices that have changed without their income changing.
Jones is instructing her fellow tenants to request a copy of their resident history, which includes detailed information of payments made on what dates.
Tenants at the meeting made a point not to blame maintenance workers for the shortage of maintenance, as they’re constantly moving around to other properties, even those in Alabama. As such, they’re not always available.
“They’re a multi-million dollar company, and we can’t even get our grass cut,” Jones said.
Comegys said that the Board of Supervisors has not heard back from the AG’s office.
