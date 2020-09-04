Sixteen linemen from Dixie Electric Power Association left on Thursday to assist with power restoration at Beauregard Electric Cooperative, headquartered in DeRidder, La. The line workers will be restoring power to members after Hurricane Laura struck the area a week ago.
Initially, all of Beauregard Electric’s 42,000 meters lost service. After a week of restoration, a few hundred have been restored. According to the cooperative’s website, restoration will likely take at least four weeks.
“Our line crew personnel are proud to help those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura,” General Manager Randy Smith said. “Earlier this year, our area was damaged by four tornadoes, and neighboring cooperatives sent their line personnel to assist us. We are proud to be able to respond when we are called upon.”
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.