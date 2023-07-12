Dixie Electric Power Association donated more than $3,000 to the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel to support the charitable organization’s mission to help feed hungry children.

DE donation to JA

From left, JA members Brittany Kerr and Amanda Roll, Dixie Electric's Polly Magee and JA President Emily Pickering. (Photo submitted)

The money was raised in Dixie Electric’s annual golf tournament for local charities. JA President Emily Pickering and JA members Brittany Kerr and Amanda Roll accepted a check for $3,075, which will help support Junior Auxiliary’s Secret Meals program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.