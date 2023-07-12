Dixie Electric Power Association donated more than $3,000 to the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel to support the charitable organization’s mission to help feed hungry children.
The money was raised in Dixie Electric’s annual golf tournament for local charities. JA President Emily Pickering and JA members Brittany Kerr and Amanda Roll accepted a check for $3,075, which will help support Junior Auxiliary’s Secret Meals program.
The check, presented by Dixie Electric Power Association Community Relations Coordinator Polly Magee, is “a huge help” for LJA to continue to serve the children of Jones County, JA members said.
“Junior Auxiliary of Laurel is honored that Dixie Electric continues to support our organization each year,” Pickering said. “Dixie Electric is very important to our community and we are appreciative of this donation.”
