Dixie Electric donation

Dixie Electric General Manager Randy Smith, left, and membership clerk Kim Beech presented Jones County fire coordinator Kyle Brooks with a check for $2,000 to be used to help local volunteer fire departments. (Photo submitted)

 

Dixie Electric donated $2,000 to fire councils in Jones, Wayne, Forrest and Perry counties. The $2,000 donations are to be distributed among volunteer fire departments in each county for the purpose of purchasing items such as turnout gear, fire-suppression equipment and thermal-imaging cameras along with education and training materials. Dixie Electric also made a $2,000 donation to the Mississippi Burn Foundation to provide assistance to burn patients and their families.

 Dixie Electric partnered with CoBank, a mission-based cooperative lender, in its Sharing Success Program to make the donations. The program allows cooperatives to apply for grants, with CoBank matching the contribution of customers to the charitable organizations of their choosing. 

