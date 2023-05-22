Dixie Electric donated $2,000 to fire councils in Jones, Wayne, Forrest and Perry counties. The $2,000 donations are to be distributed among volunteer fire departments in each county for the purpose of purchasing items such as turnout gear, fire-suppression equipment and thermal-imaging cameras along with education and training materials. Dixie Electric also made a $2,000 donation to the Mississippi Burn Foundation to provide assistance to burn patients and their families.
Dixie Electric partnered with CoBank, a mission-based cooperative lender, in its Sharing Success Program to make the donations. The program allows cooperatives to apply for grants, with CoBank matching the contribution of customers to the charitable organizations of their choosing.
Dixie Electric’s mission is to “power communities and empower lives,” according to a press release from the electric cooperative. “Dixie Electric values volunteerism, and much of its time is spent giving back to its communities through fundraisers, economic development, blood drives, volunteering at local nonprofit organizations and community events.”
Volunteerism is also a value of volunteer first-responders, who help their fellow citizens in time of need and serve their communities to make a difference, Dixie Electric officials said.
“Volunteer firefighters are a vital part of our first-responders,” the press release continued. “They freely serve their community with dedication and enthusiasm and gain valuable and rewarding experience in the process. Volunteer firefighters are called upon day or night to respond to instances such as fire suppression, emergency medical aid and community education.”
Electric cooperatives are deeply rooted in the communities they serve and are committed to making their communities better places to live, work and play, Dixie Electric officials said. “In the same way, we are grateful for organizations, such as volunteer first-responders, who serve their communities through volunteerism.”
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 40,000 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Jasper, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington and Clarke Jasper counties.
