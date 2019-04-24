Dixie Electric 1

From left, Will Pitts, Wes McDonniel, William Robinson, Mark Ball, Tommy Ulmer, Kaden James and Kimble Holifield from Dixie Electric are assisting Southern Pine Electric with restoration after severe storms last Thursday afternoon.
Dixie 2

Front, from left, Guy Shelton, Andrew Jones, Mike Chancellor, Shawn Garner, Pat McCarty. Back row, Brian Blackledge, Brian Barkley, Colton Simpson and Payne Hanberry left at lunch on Friday to assist Southern Pine with restoration. This was the second group of linemen who responded to the call.

Sixteen line crew members from Dixie Electric Power Association left Friday to assist Southern Pine Electric with power restoration in the Brandon area.

More than 6,000 members from Southern Pine Electric, headquartered in Taylorsville, remained without power after severe thunderstorms came through the area on Thursday. 

Dixie Electric is part of a network of electric cooperatives from across the nation that will send lcrews to help after major power outages. 

Dixie Electric serves seven counties in south Mississippi, including Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Perry and Wayne. The rural electric cooperative provides electric power to 39,000 homes and businesses through 4,900 miles of power line.

