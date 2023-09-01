As the sun came up on Thursday, 17 Dixie Electric line workers, led by supervisor Tommy Ulmer, headed to help with power restoration at Central Florida Electric Cooperative, which took a direct hit from Hurricane Idalia.

Headquartered in Chiefland, Fla., CFEC reported more than 25,000 members without power at the height of the outages, which is 69 percent of the meters it serves. The damage was described as extensive, with large trees on power lines and broken poles.

dixie electric florida

From left, Eric Dice, Matthew Taylor, Ryan Boutwell, Brian Barkley, Jacob Bullock, Kaden James, Cody Thompson, Will Pitts, Tanner Walker, Adron Presley, Jason Holder and Tommy Ulmer; top, Chris Prince, Dawson Pryor, Brady Creel, Wesley Jones and Le’Kilo White. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.