From left, Eric Dice, Matthew Taylor, Ryan Boutwell, Brian Barkley, Jacob Bullock, Kaden James, Cody Thompson, Will Pitts, Tanner Walker, Adron Presley, Jason Holder and Tommy Ulmer; top, Chris Prince, Dawson Pryor, Brady Creel, Wesley Jones and Le’Kilo White. (Photo submitted)
As the sun came up on Thursday, 17 Dixie Electric line workers, led by supervisor Tommy Ulmer, headed to help with power restoration at Central Florida Electric Cooperative, which took a direct hit from Hurricane Idalia.
Headquartered in Chiefland, Fla., CFEC reported more than 25,000 members without power at the height of the outages, which is 69 percent of the meters it serves. The damage was described as extensive, with large trees on power lines and broken poles.
Mississippi electric cooperatives were called on to enact mutual aid, sending 160 personnel statewide. Dixie Electric responded by sending 18 personnel, bucket trucks, a track machine and other support vehicles. As of Thursday morning, CFEC was reporting 18,011 total outages.
“In times of crisis, the power of unity shines brightly in electric cooperatives,” said Dixie Electric spokeswoman Amanda Mills. “When a cooperative faces a major outage, neighboring cooperatives can promptly dispatch crews and resources to assist in restoration efforts. This collaboration drastically reduces downtime and inconvenience for members, enabling life to return to normalcy swiftly.
“Mutual aid is not just a response to crises, it's a testament to the resilience of human connections, the strength of unity and the promise of a brighter future, electrified by cooperation.”
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 40,876 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.
