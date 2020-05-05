Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee on Tuesday night announced that the 2020 Dixie Youth World Series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Laurel was set to host all age divisions in the youth baseball World Series Aug. 4-17. This would have been the fourth time Laurel-Jones County has hosted the tournament.
The city was awarded the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series, which originally had been set for Lumberton, N.C.
