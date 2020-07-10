Mississippi is No. 5 in the U.S. for its COVID-19 population-infection ratio, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said, and it’s putting a strain on the state’s hospitals.
Dobbs, who worked at South Central Regional Medical Center before heading up the Mississippi State Department of Health, said on Tuesday that hospital beds were becoming scarce in some areas of the state. Then, Thursday, in a second news conference this week, Dobbs and Gov. Tate Reeves doubled down on that position.
“The overwhelming of our health-care system is not a one-day event,” Reeves said. “It is a slow-moving disaster that looks like nurses without sleep, doctors who cannot take care of you to the best of their ability because they are stretched too thin and ambulances that have to turn around because the hospital to which they are taking you cannot admit you because they do not have room for you.”
Mississippi’s COVID cases have climbed to about 33,000 with almost 1,200 deaths. Those numbers will climb if social distancing and other protective measures aren’t followed, Dobbs suggested.
“We’re skyrocketing,” Dr. Paul Byers grimly said at Tuesday’s press conference. “We may be in for a rough summer and a rougher fall.”
Thursday, it was announced that 36 people in the state Capitol have tested positive for coronavirus. Twenty-six are legislators — a sharp increase from Tuesday’s announcement that eight legislators had tested positive.
“As you go about your daily life, imagine that every person you encounter has coronavirus, because, in fact, they could,” Dobbs said.
Reeves opened the press conference by saying that across the U.S., cases are rising, “and they are rising fast.”
“It’s definitely happening here in Mississippi,” he said. “From the very beginning, we have had a simple goal in our state. Our goal has been and continues to be that every Mississippian that can get better with quality care receives that quality care.”
That mission is threatened by rising coronavirus numbers, he said.
“I want to be very, very clear,” Reeves said. “Our health care system is at risk. … This is a risk that is before us, if not now, very, very soon. Dobbs and I have met multiple times over the last 10 days. His warnings to the public and to us have been very graphic, and I believe them. And, my fellow Mississippians, we all need to believe them.”
Dobbs said on Tuesday the MSDH will restrict procedures that require hospitalization in several counties, including Jones.
“The majority of surgery cases at (SCRMC) are elective surgery cases which do not require an inpatient stay,” said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer for SCRMC, “so this order will not have a major impact on our organization; however, we sincerely regret that patients who need procedures which require hospitalization will have their procedures postponed.”
Hospital officials on Friday said SCRMC is not in danger of running out of beds.
Thursday, Reeves announced more COVID-related restrictions in additional counties — Hinds, DeSoto, Madison, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne and Quitman — effective Monday. Included in those are no more than 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors, no more than 20 outdoors and masks are to be worn in public.
“It’s not that our current rules are too loose,” Reeves said. “The challenge is that people are not following the simplest rules. Additional orders are useless if people do not follow what we have in place now. You and I both know that’s the reality on the ground. Right now we need more cooperation, not more mandates. We need more people to re-engage in the mission.
I know that nobody can survive permanent isolation. But I want to tell you that we cannot survive a wholesale abandoning of the mission. If you let your guard down, you can rejoin the effort. … You can still make a decision to help save more lives, or cost more lives.”
