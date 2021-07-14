Jones County sees few cases but surge may appear in weeks
Because of the increase of the Delta variant across the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health advised anyone 65 or over or has a serious underlying chronic medical condition should avoid any masked indoor gathering of any sort for the next few weeks, said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs Friday.
“Through July 26, if you are over 65 or you have chronic medical conditions that would put you at high-risk for COVID, even if you’ve been vaccinated, we want you to stay away from indoor mass gatherings,” Dobbs said. “We have a lot of COVID circulating again, unfortunately, and it’s pretty much all Delta.
Jones County has three cases of the Delta variant COVID-19 strain as of Tuesday. Dobbs, State Epidemiologist, tweeted a warning to parents Tuesday: “Delta Surge — be careful. Now with 12 children in ICU with 10 on the ventilator (life support)”
Later, Dobbs corrected his tweet, “With great and personal apologies - MS with 7 children in ICU with 2 on the ventilator (life support). A hospital has corrected it's report to us from last evening. And yes - 7 children with COVID. Please be safe and if you are 12 or older - please protect yourself”
The Delta variant, like all other variants, is caused by a slight change in the genetic code of the virus, said Dr. Mark Horne, Chief Medical Officer of SCRMC.
“It's a bit like the crawfish cook-off we had downtown,” Horne said. “All crawfish boils have certain common features, but people put their own spin and change on their interpretation and even with the same recipe and cook, batches can vary. When a virus reproduces, each time there are tiny errors in copying the genetic code.”
Most of the time, these changes are not significant, Horne said.
“In this case, there is a small change in the genetic code that changes a receptor on the surface of the virus,” Horne said. “This allows this variant to be much more successful at infecting those exposed, which makes this variant much easier to spread.”
The WHO has found the Delta variant is the "fastest and fittest" variant thus far, as much as 50 to 60 percent easier to catch compared to the original strain of COVID-19.
COVID transitioning to Delta variant
So far the state has 231 cases that have been identified as the Delta variant. Beginning in late May to early June the state’s COVID-19 cases have transitioned to the Delta variant.
“What we have seen is a rapid transition over to the Delta variant becoming the predominant variant of concern that’s being identified in the state,” Byers said.“We are seeing more outbreaks and transmissions occurring in church groups, school and summer enrichment programs, in funeral gatherings in the workplace, in other gatherings where individuals are largely unvaccinated…”
The state of Mississippi is seeing an alarming increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations and outbreaks across the state, Dobbs said.
“We have seen pretty much an entire takeover for the Delta variant transmission,” Dobbs said. “We did predict a few weeks ago that the Delta variant would be the predominant strain circulating in the state of Mississippi, and we know that it’s far more contagious than strains that have previously been identified in our state.”
From June 10-23 the MSDH reported 1,843 cases of COVID-19 and in the most recent two week period from June 24 to July 7 it reported 2,467 cases. MSDH reported 33 deaths from June 10-23 and 11 deaths from June 24 to July 7 from COVID-19. Byers said the Delta variant is highly transmissible and even more infectious than the U.K. or Alpha variant however the vaccine is still effective against the Delta variant.
The overall case numbers have significantly increased, but the MSDH has not seen the same significant increase in the number of deaths, Byers said.
“But remember, the deaths often lag cases by a couple of weeks. We do anticipate with the bump in cases that we are seeing that we will see some concommon increases in the overall number of deaths — and remember as Dr. Dobbs indicated these are largely among unvaccinated individuals that we are seeing our cases and deaths.”
The Delta variant should cause concern for everyone, Horne said.
“We are so close to closing the door on this pandemic, but the longer we take to finish the fight, the longer the virus has to come up with new tricks. The strongest tool we have to crush the transmission of this virus is to be vaccinated.”
While not perfect, the vaccines we have are among the safest and most successful vaccines ever developed, Horne said.
“If you, your children or other loved one is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, just do it,” Horne said. “It is safe, widely available and free.
The AMA reports 96 percent of practicing physicians in the USA have been vaccinated. Please listen to and follow the example of your physician."
Vaccinations at SCRMC
Those 12 or older are eligible to be vaccinated at South Central Regional Medical Center’s COVID Vaccination Clinic available each Friday at South Central Place, 2260 Highway 15 North, with walk-in spots available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is required.
SCRMC will also host a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23. Those who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination are not required to be an established patient at SCRMC and/or South Central Clinics. There is no out-of-pocket expense to individuals. South Central asks that those attending bring their driver’s license.
Vaccinations provided at South Central COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic are administered by medical professionals. Those who have had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications should consult with their medical provider about vaccination before scheduling an appointment.
SCRMC recommends vaccinations for the following individuals:
• People ages 12 and older;
• Individuals 50 years of age and older. This population remains the most vulnerable group, with 94 percent of the reported deaths and more than 80 percent of the hospitalizations;
• Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine; however, consultation with your health-care provider is recommended. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 may be vaccinated if they wait until their isolation period is over and symptoms have significantly improved.
Who should not be vaccinated:
• Those who have had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications;
• Those who have had any other type of vaccination in the last two weeks should not be vaccinated against COVID-19 yet. Make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at least two weeks after receiving any other vaccination.
For more, visit scrmc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.