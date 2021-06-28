Jones admits to illegal prescriptions being filled at wife’s pharmacy
A Jones County doctor’s license was suspended for six months, and he will be prohibited from prescribing certain pharmaceuticals for six months after returning to his practice, according to an order from the state Board of Medical Licensure.
Dr. Matt Jones, owner of Jones Family Medical Clinic on Highway 15 North, will be automatically reinstated and authorized to return to practice on Nov. 20, provided he is in full compliance with the terms of the consent order that was approved by the board.
A board investigation showed that Jones used pre-signed prescriptions and self-prescribed controlled substances. He entered into the consent order to avoid an evidentiary hearing before the board.
He came before the board last month and admitted to prescribing Phenteramine to himself and getting nurse practitioners who had not completed their training to write prescriptions for him. In all, he received 900 dosage units of the drug, 540 of which were self-prescribed between 2017 and 2019, board attorney Stan Ingram said. Alexis Morris of the Attorney General’s Office was also working on the case.
“I was trying to lose weight,” Jones testified before the board. “It was a lapse of judgment on my part. I put myself in a bad situation.”
In addition to the suspension, Jones will not be allowed to prescribe “Schedule II and IIN medications” for six months after he returns to the clinic. He is also required to contact the medical director of the Mississippi Physician Health Program and disclose all of the facts that prompted the consent order and submit to an evaluation for potential mental, emotional or physical impairment. If it is deemed he needs treatment, he has to comply with the recommendation.
Jones will also be required to complete Continuing Medical Education in the areas of medical ethics, practice boundaries, prescribing controlled substances and medical record keeping. He is also prohibited from supervising physician assistants or advanced practice registered nurses for the duration of the consent order. Jones will also have to pay all costs incurred in the matter.
The board’s investigation began March 11, 2020, after it received information that Jones’ nurse practitioners were using pre-signed prescriptions for controlled substances even though they were not yet authorized to do so, according to the affidavit.
Five former employees provided physical evidence of Jones’ use of pre-signed prescriptions and identified his wife as the pharmacist in charge for The Medicine Cabinet, which is located in the same structure as the medical office.
His clinic in the Shady Grove Community was shut down for a short time last October by agents from state and federal agencies — the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Health and Human Services.
They seized 12 patients’ records and found a prescription pad with pre-signed blank prescriptions, according to the affidavit. Jones “did not see the patient in order to independently confirm the medical necessity for the issuance of a controlled substance,” according to the document, and a nurse practitioner “saw the patient and made the decision to issue the pre-signed prescription at a time when she did not possess a valid DEA registration.”
They also found where Jones had prescribed Phentermine to himself and had an unauthorized nurse practitioner prescribe that drug and diabetes medications to him.
JFMC also has clinics in Ellisville, Bay Springs, Heidelberg and Taylorsville.
