It took 12 minutes for 12 jurors to decide that Kasey Chance Rogers was guilty of possessing a 12-gauge shotgun illegally. It likely would have taken even less time if they’d heard his rant to the judge before his sentencing in Jones County Circuit Court.
Rogers, 35, had a letter that public defender John Piazza “refused to present” to the court, Rogers told Judge Dal Williamson. The defendant said there is “an elaborate scheme going on in Jones County” that was used to convict him of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rogers proceeded to go on a rambling explanation, saying that “youth illuminati” were to blame and “dog flea collars from China” were being used to communicate with him and others through a “chip in their ear.” He insisted that he is not schizophrenic but he was “listening to schizophrenia in my ear … I swear to God.”
Rogers went on to say something about his daughter’s pit bull puppy getting run over and how there were warnings of danger for his family members being communicated through the ear chips.
“They framed me successfully using those dog collars,” Rogers told the judge, adding something about the Canaanites and “the whole reason Hitler fought the war” during his diatribe.
“I’m going to fight this till the day of my death. They think they’re untouchable,” he concluded.
Williamson sentenced Rogers to eight years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and ordered him to serve two years of post-release supervision under MDOC and pay a fine of $2,000.
The charge stems from an incident last Dec. 15, when deputies were dispatched to the residence of Rogers’ brother and sister-in-law on the 5000 block of Highway 84 West. Rogers was there with a shotgun and tried to get in the house while yelling his brother’s name, a family member and Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones Count Sheriff’s Department testified.
There was also testimony about Rogers “neutralizing” a JCSD K9 that was attempting to subdue him. Rogers testified that the dog was “very professional” and he also said from the stand that he received some “messages from God.”
In his closing argument, Piazza held up a jigsaw puzzle and said that there were “missing pieces” from the state’s case — noting there were no fingerprints, no DNA, no 911 call, no evidence of “a skirmish” and no testimony by the two teenagers who were at home with Rogers’ brother and sister-in-law at the time of the incident.
District Attorney Tony Buckley objected to the latter, saying that Piazza “could have subpoenaed his own client’s daughters.”
Rogers’ brother and sister-in-law are raising the two teenage girls who aren’t theirs, Buckley noted. The gun belonged to the brother, but that doesn’t matter, Buckley argued.
“Possession, not ownership, is what matters,” he told the jury. “It doesn’t matter if it belonged to Donald Trump, he can’t have it.”
Rogers was convicted of grand larceny in 2016 and sentenced to serve two years in prison. As a convicted felon, he is forbidden from carrying or being in the presence of a firearm.
Rogers was wanting to pawn the Mossberg shotgun and use the money to post bond for his younger brother Brandon, who was in jail for breaking into a church, to get him out before Christmas, Buckley said. Rogers’ father is also in prison.
If Rogers did pawn the gun, he “needs to use the money help take care of his kids that his brother and sister-in-law are raising for him,” Buckley said.
After the jury returned the verdict and Rogers went on his rant, Williamson handed down the sentence. Rogers was facing a maximum of 10 years.
“The state has a concern that he never accepted responsibility for his actions, and we made him a reasonable offer,” Buckley said, referring to a plea agreement.
Williamson said, “I have great concern about what happened that day … his trying to force his way into the house must have been terrifying … and how he got his hands on a K9 officer and was able to neutralize the dog is alarming.”
Williamson had high praise for the defendant’s brother, who got the gun away from him, and his sister-in-law. “Taking in two children that aren’t theirs takes good people and shows a good heart,” he said.
Rogers continued to interrupt and raise his hand during the sentence order until Williamson said sternly, “Be quiet.”
The defendant was ordered to stay at least 300 yards away from brother and sister-in-law Cody and Jessica Rogers after he is released from prison.
