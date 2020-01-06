Swarm animal rescue shuttered; dozens of neglected animals sent to Hattiesburg shelter
The SWARM animal shelter closed shop and shut down its social media after neglected and abused dogs were found on its Ellisville property last week. Now, Laurel and Ellisville residents are asking whether anyone will be held responsible.
On Thursday, SWARM (Safe and Warm Animal Rescue Mission) posted on its Facebook page that it was shutting down because fixing its problems would be too costly. Its animals are still being transferred to the Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg, with priority placed on dogs with medically-advanced conditions. Within 72 hours, SWARM’s social media was deleted.
Before that, the rescue stated it was “under new management” and that it would do its best to repair its reputation.
“There are no words to explain the heartache and grief of finding out this happened to our very own animals that have already been through so much,” the post read. “We had people hired and purchased the supplies to have our animals properly cared for, yet those supplies went unused and the animals were harmed.”
A person familiar with the situation said charges should be pursued under the Mississippi Dog and Cat Pet Protection Law of 2011, which makes it a misdemeanor to deprive animals of water, food and shelter or confine them in a cruel manner.
“The most important thing is that someone is held accountable,” the person said. “I’ve already told several people that this needs to be prosecuted.”
The individual said the neglect came to light after a transporter stopped at the shelter to pick up a mother dog and her puppies and reportedly found several dogs to be in poor health.
Another unnamed source gave a firsthand account of the state of the property just before the dogs had been removed. Dog cages were full of feces with no food or water. One dog had been dead in its cage for several days.
The source pointed out that the animals’ medicine had been prepared for use, but none of it had been administered. Pallets of dog food had gone untouched.
A post from SWARM stated the nearly 40 cats staying in a trailer on the property are all “fine” due to being under a different staff member’s care.
However, Hub City Humane Society public relations director Sally Crane said six of those cats needed immediate medical care. One died last weekend.
“More cats are being picked up (Tuesday),” Crane said. “We as a facility don’t have the setup to take that many cats, and we can’t just mix cats because of respiratory disease and feline leukemia, which they can transfer. But we have people helping take them in.”
Hub City Humane Society, which has taken 22 dogs from the property, is now asking Hattiesburg residents to help foster some of the animals. A malnourished dog named Cash, whose muscles were atrophied such that his skeleton is still visible, is doing better after receiving emergency treatment.
“We need help and funds,” Crane said, “and not only are we taking care of these beautiful puppies, but we have our own animals that we were taking care of before. This is above and beyond what we’re used to. We didn’t have time to prepare like we usually do, but they needed to be removed from the SWARM facility immediately.”
On pursuing charges, Crane said the Hub City Humane Society would cooperate with any investigation but is mainly “focused on the animals” right now.
Calls to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned.
The Humane Society posted Dec. 31 that it is accepting donations to continue treating its animals. Those interested can donate at paypal.me/hubcithumanesociety (sic).
Calls to SWARM board president Jackie Penney were not immediately returned. It’s unknown whether an investigation from Jones County is under way.
