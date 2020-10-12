A Laurel man is being investigated for dogfighting after police got a complaint and found five pit bulls — some with fresh injuries — on his property.
“We’re trying to determine if the injuries are fight-related,” Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said.
Brandon McCoy, 28, was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 10:42 a.m.
Police got a call about possible dogfighting in the 600 block of South Magnolia Street — about a half-mile from LPD headquarters — on Sunday morning, and when they arrived, they did discover five pit bulls, “all in poor shape,” Cox said.
The dogs were seized by Animal Control, but it’s early in the investigation, Cox said, so he wasn’t sure Monday morning what the charges would wind up being. A new law went into effect in July that is tougher on animal cruelty laws.
“This is the first case we’ve had since the law changed,” Lt. Michael Reaves of the LPD said.
All of the dogs appeared malnourished and their range of injuries varied, Cox said, adding that some of the wounds were fresh. McCoy also had a misdemeanor warrant that he was being held on as investigators prepared to interview him.
The city has a policy of not allowing pit bulls to be adopted.
