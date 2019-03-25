Lawyers argue it doesn’t matter if sheriff’s seizure was unconstitutional
•
Lawyers for Sheriff Alex Hodge and the Humane Society of the United States didn’t argue that the seizure of an elderly couple’s five dogs was legal.
They made the argument that since neither the sheriff nor HSUS had possession of Col. David and Mary Ellen Sennes’ personal pets, the lawsuit against them for replevin — a legal term for the return of seized property — should be dismissed.
It will be at least two more months before Judge Dal Williamson rules on the motions that were made before him during a two-hour hearing in Jones County Circuit Court in Laurel on Monday.
“Jones County was not in possession (of the dogs) at the commencement of the lawsuit,” argued Hodge’s attorney, Will Allen of Brookhaven. “We proved Jones County didn’t have possession. They transferred possession on July 17. Even if the seizure was unconstitutional, Jones County gave possession of the dogs to the Humane Society.”
HSUS attorney Scott Ellzey of Gulfport agreed, saying, “Possession is a required element” of a replevin case. “There may well be concerns about the constitutionality of the seizure … it’s the plaintiffs’ prerogative to pursue those remedies.”
J. Ronald Parrish, attorney for the Sennes, said the seizing agency should be held responsible for the property that was seized.
“They’re using the ‘I ain’t got it no more’ defense,” Parrish said, and that’s a dangerous precedent for a court to set, he added.
“You might as well take the replevin statute and throw it in the toilet,” he said. “All you’d have to do is take someone’s property, and they might have taken it wrongfully, then say ‘I ain’t got it no more,’ and that’s the end of it.”
Lee Thames of the Attorney General’s Office was also at the hearing to answer questions that were raised by Parrish regarding the constitutionality of the seizure at the Sennes’ property on Lyon Ranch Road on July 11.
“Mississippi has a higher threshold for protecting personal property than the U.S. Constitution,” Thames said.
Williamson had a terse exchange with Thames at one point for not answering a question directly.
The judge had asked Thames if he would admit that he believed a state law was unconstitutional.
“I understand the distaste for how the statute was performed in this case,” Thames said. “(The Sennes) may have felt like their constitutional rights were violated, but that doesn’t mean the statute is unconstitutional.”
Williamson told him he was “dodging the issue” and told him he’d asked three times for an answer. When Thames didn’t immediately respond, Williamson said, “Your hesitation is enough.”
Thames admitted that he would “probably get in trouble” if he said that a statute was unconstitutional, noting that his job is to defend the state constitution and laws set by the Legislature.
“That’s very troubling,” Williamson said. “Even if a statute is unconstitutional, you would still defend it in the highest law enforcement office of the state.”
More than 80 dogs and cats were seized from the Sennes’ property on July 11 after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, along with HSUS, executed a search warrant there based on affidavits by members of Southern Cross Animal Rescue. Some of the animals that the Sennes were keeping had been deemed “unadoptable” because of their age or health, and several had been taken there by SCAR, according to court documents.
The Sennes voluntarily agreed to surrender the animals on the condition that they got to keep their five household dogs. Cellphone video that was taken by a Leader-Call employee’s wife showed that was the agreement that a HSUS representative and Maj. Jamie Tedford of the JCSD made with the Sennes. Signed documents in the court also show that was the agreement.
But the Sennes’ dogs — all of which had medical problems — were seized and no one has said where they are. Most of the seized animals were flown to Virginia and adopted out. Parrish has said he believes that the Sennes’ dogs were either adopted or killed.
Williamson brought up the video that he viewed and the documents that he reviewed. One of the conditions of the surrender is that the Sennes would have to pay $4,750 within three days of the seizure to care for the animals during the legal proceeding.
Williamson said there are “a lot of dog owners in rural Jones County that don’t readily have $4,750” to pay up front, and according to the statute, “they’d lose their dogs” if they were seized “even if it was found that they were totally innocent later.”
“I have a problem with this law. It’s inherently unfair.”
The judge noted that the Sennes also had not been charged with any crime at the time their dogs were taken. They were later charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and released on no bond by Justice Court Judge Billie Graham. Before that, they were taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center, strip-searched, then paraded in front of TV cameras to their initial appearance in court.
Parrish said he was troubled by the fact that the animals were seized based on affidavits from non-law enforcement officials and that people could be forced to pay an amount set by an outside organization for access to the courts.
Allen cited case law from an 1899 state Supreme Court ruling that backed up his contention that his client didn’t have possession of the property, therefore he wasn’t the responsible party.
The judge told Parrish that he needs to provide case law to back up his claim that Hodge and/or HSUS are responsible for the property after the seizure. That needs to be filed within 30 days, then the defendants will have 30 days to respond to Parrish. That means the case likely won’t be heard until June at the earliest.
