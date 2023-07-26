63rd season to kick off Friday with 'Legally Blonde'
Back in 1961, a group of friends gathered in the bar of the Pinehurst hotel and decided that Laurel could use more entertainment options.
As a result of that meeting, the Laurel Little Theater was born. And on November 13-14 of that year, the LLT presented its first production, “Born Yesterday,” directed by Elton Bateman.
Making his stage debut in that production back in 1961 was 23-year-old Laurel native Tom Lester. Four years later, Lester became a star in the hit TV show “Green Acres.”
This weekend, the Laurel Little Theater will open its 63rd season with “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” under the direction of Rebecca Green.
Green will lead a cast of 42 actors ranging in age from 14 to 64, with many first-time performers.
“Several of the first-time performers got their start in the Laurel Little Theater kids camp held each summer, and now have made their way to the big stage,” LLT publicist Christina Liverett said.
Green said, “This is a very modern musical, with upbeat music and a lot of new additions in the production. There are a lot of features in this production that we haven’t had on stage before.”
For example, there will be a two-story set on the stage, which will include dancing up and down its stairs.
“We have also added LED lighting features that we haven’t had on stage before,” Green said.
Grace Travis of Laurel will star as lead character Elle Woods in what she describes as a role that “really resonates with me.” Travis has been performing on the stage since she was 2 years old and is currently a student at Ole Miss studying stage and screen acting.
“This is such a fun and peppy comedy musical,” she said. “It is a breath of fresh air where everyone can just kick back and laugh.”
Also making their stage debut are a couple of four-legged “actors.”
Mr. Dave, a diminutive chiweenie from Hattiesburg, will play the part of “Bruiser” and an English bulldog named Sampson will perform the role of “Rufus.” Both newcomers seemed excited about their roles, but as apparent method actors, declined comment and referred a reporter to their agents.
Holly Wansley is no newcomer to the stage, as she has graced the LLT stage for 18 years now. She plays Paulette in the production and is sure to bring the laughs with her.
“This is one of my favorite roles that I have played,” Wansley said. “My character is so funny, and I get to be really silly.”
The show is scheduled for July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6 at the historic Arabian Theater in downtown Laurel.
