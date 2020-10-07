Scourge spreads during pandemic
CRISIS HOTLINE:
The Domestic Abuse Shelter serves an 11-county area and professionals are available 24 hours a day at the Crisis Line 1-800-649-1092 for immediate assistance. Domestic violence victims can get information, law enforcement, medical attention, counseling and/or advocacy, free of cost, whether they require shelter or not.
October is a month full of fun frights that are fake. It’s also the month that’s set aside to remind residents of a very real danger — domestic violence. It’s a real monster that’s often kept in the dark.
But officials at family shelters and in law enforcement have been seeing more of it than usual leading up to the annual observation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Part of the blame is the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are trapped in their homes,” Becky Stewart, executive director of the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter, told the Jones County Board of Supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett recently signed proclamations to bring awareness to the problem. They also heard presentations from Stewart and victims’ advocates with the Laurel Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Jones County District Attorney’s Office.
Last year, the DAFS — which serves an 11-county area that includes Jones, Jasper, Wayne and Forrest — provided shelter for 209 women, children and men who were victims of abuse. Thousands more get help through the 24-hour crisis line, which is manned by trained professionals. The numbers are way up this year, Stewart said.
“Domestic violence was already an epidemic before COVID-19, but the health crisis has caused a tremendous spike in incidents of abuse,” said Teya Cooper of the LPD. “Even as lockdown restrictions are lifted, the abuse will not simply end. It remains a critical time for survivors, and the devastating physical, emotional and psychological consequences will be left behind.”
Priscilla Sims of the JCSD agreed.
“Because of COVID, there’s been less activity … but it hasn’t slowed down domestic violence,” said Sims, whose mother Becky was a founder and longtime executive director of the DAFS. “If anything, it’s made things worse.”
The combination of the quarantine, high unemployment and accompanying anxiety and financial stress “have set the stage for an exacerbated domestic violence crisis,” Stewart said. “Many victims find themselves isolated in violent homes without access to community resources or friend and family networks.”
Abusers often use drugs or alcohol to deal with increased stress, and some have hoarded guns as an emergency measure. That has been characterized by experts as the “invisible pandemic” and as a “ticking time bomb” and “perfect storm” during the COVID-19 crisis, Stewart said.
All shelter clients receive housing, meals, clothes, personal hygiene products, child care, life-skills and financial classes and other assistance to help provide for themselves. Non-residential clients can receive the same kind of advocacy and counseling, along with legal help. Expenses have increased this year because of the need to provide protective gear for employees and increase sanitation procedures at the shelters.
“We are most proud of the fact that we have continued to operate as normal and not turn victims away due to COVID-19,” Stewart said.
The primary reason for that is stable funding from sources such as the United Way and the Board of Supervisors, which made its annual $8,000 contribution.
“Your support means more than you know,” Stewart said to supervisors.
Along with the proclamations, the DAFS will also participate in a social-media campaign on its Facebook page with its two new outreach advocates — Jason Niblett and Lendy Velasquez, who will promote the agency’s services in Spanish.
Stewart asks that people spread the message on social media and wear purple every Friday in October. But most of all, she wants people to listen and refer victims of domestic violence to the DAFS and “be a voice for the voiceless.” That’s needed now more than ever because of the circumstances, she said.
“Around the globe, governments have implored residents to stay home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” she said. “But for domestic violence victims — the vast majority of whom are women, children and LGBTQ+ individuals — home is a dangerous place.”
But the “home” DAFS offers is a refuge from that and a first step toward freedom from abusers.
Deborah Warren, who is victims’ assistance coordinator for the DA’s office, said those who batter use all sorts of tactics to “frighten, terrorize, manipulate, hurt, humiliate, blame, often injure and sometimes kill a current or former intimate partner.” Those attacks can by physical, sexual, psychological or economic coercion.
She is asking everyone in the community to join the Light in the Window Campaign by putting a candle or light in a front window from 6-10 p.m. each evening in October. She also asked that people wear purple ribbons to raise awareness and go to social media with the theme “#1Thing.” Part of that campaign includes snapping a selfie on Thursday, Oct. 22 and sharing it on social media with the hashtag.
