One girlfriend suffers serious injuries; Glade argument over 'expired mayonnaise’
•
A pair of turkeys were stuffed in jail over the Thanksgiving holidays after being accused of hitting their girlfriends in separate incidents the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to.
Erik Hammonds, 25, was charged with domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping after he seriously injured his girlfriend, said Sgt. J.D. Carter, who is investigating the incident. Deputies responded to the call at the home the couple shares off Major Ulmer Road in Sharon just before midnight on Thanksgiving.
“Deputies saw blood on the wall and floor when they went in and called for her,” Carter said.
When they found her, she was suffering from “major injuries,” he said, adding that she was suffering from a “brain bleed,” and was still a patient at University Medical Center in Jackson on Monday.
When deputies went inside, she reportedly said, “He’s trying to kill me.”
Hammonds reportedly hit the unidentified woman with his fists and possibly kicked her, Carter said, adding that the suspect admitted he was drunk.
A witness called law enforcement after seeing Hammonds “tackle the woman and drag her back in the house” after she tried to run away, Carter said. “That’s why we added the kidnapping charge.”
Hammonds was convicted of simple domestic violence, a misdemeanor, in Jones County Justice Court with the same victim earlier this year, Carter told Judge Grant Hedgepeth in the suspect’s initial appearance on Friday.
Hammonds’ bond was set at $20,000, which was posted and he has been released. The judge ordered the defendant to have no contact with his accuser for a year.
On Saturday evening, JCSD deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Dummy Line Road in the Glade Community. Zachary Webb, 30, reportedly got into a fight with his girlfriend in front of their toddler over expired mayonnaise.
“She was worried about him getting sick because the mayonnaise was expired,” Carter said of what started the argument.
Webb kicked and choked the unidentified woman, and she called 911. When deputies arrived, he started fighting with them, too, striking Deputy Derick Knight, Carter said. The suspect wound up having to go to South Central Regional Medical Center to get stitches in his face before being transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Webb was charged with domestic aggravated assault, simple assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Carter said. He made his initial appearance on Sunday and Judge David Lyons set his bond at $7,500. Webb has no criminal history, but he admitted that he, too, had been drinking, Carter said. The judge issued a six-month no-contact order for Webb.
A Waynesboro man, Thomas Murray, 51, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail after violating a no-contact order set by Hedgepeth during his court appearance last week. Murray reportedly contacted his parents “as soon as he got out of jail, in defiance of the judge’s order," Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.