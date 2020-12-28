Use caution when shooting fireworks
•
When shooting off bottle rockets inside city limits this year, use common sense or get a ticket, said Police Chief Tommy Cox.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic early this year, the price of fireworks has gone up a bit, said Hale Fireworks Superstore manager Zachary Hale. Heavier shipping taxes have left little room for the usual deals, with shipping containers taxed an extra $6,000 to $8,000 as opposed to the usual $1,000. For those who do splurge for the end-of-year celebration, city officials advise to not do anything dangerous, like aim explosives at a building — especially since shooting them in the city is illegal.
Many residents will shoot fireworks anyway, Chief Cox said. A ride around town Thursday night will make for a loud evening, as city residents shooting fireworks will likely outnumber law enforcement officers on the street. In July this year, the Wisner Building at Jones Junior High School burned down, reportedly caused by fireworks.
Emergency departments got the call at 11 that night as Independence Day celebrations were winding down. The blaze began on the Kingston Street side, and the bleachers were engulfed when the Laurel Fire Department arrived.
Residents nearby had complained of fireworks being shot in that area, and casings lay on the ground “everywhere,” said Chief Leo Brown of the Laurel Fire Department.
Cox said there are always numerous complaints around town during the holidays. But with pop-up firework stands at many thoroughfares right outside city limits, that’s hard to avoid. People are still flocking to them despite the pandemic, but they’re not as numerous this year, Hale said.
“We try to keep prices low to account for (higher taxes on shipping),” he said. “We’ve also had to wait longer to get shipments. It can take 20 to 30 days at each shipping port, making it hard to get fireworks on time.”
The overall price on Chinese fireworks have almost doubled due to higher taxes.
“But we’re still getting a lot of business,” Hale said of the store on Highway 84 East. His family has run the store for more than 20 years. It follows that the tradition of shooting fireworks in Jones County won’t end because of a pandemic.
“We try to have a softer hand and give warnings before writing tickets,” Cox said, “because we encourage people to be courteous about it.”
A ticket will amount to a fine of $153. Try not to shoot fireworks late into the night — and resist pointing them at your brother, or throwing them into a bonfire all at once, even if you’re out in the county.
Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner recommends shooting fireworks one at a time, outdoors, from a safe distance.
“With our volunteer services, we mostly see injuries as opposed to structure fires,” she said. “But we have structure fires all the time where we can’t find an exact cause. Set them up the way they should be set up, don’t point them at anybody, don’t hold bottle rockets and keep water handy. Keep the fireworks away from structures, but stay close enough that you can access water.”
Cox and his department are advising residents to shoot fireworks in the county with friends or family who have enough outdoor space. Social distancing should also be taken into account. The chief is also advising residents to not shoot guns in the air this holiday, or any holiday, for that matter.
There are no current burn bans issued by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
