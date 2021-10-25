A suspected drug dealer apparently thought he was about to make a big sale, but those “customers” with badges had other business in mind.
Walter Keys, 32, was standing outside one of the two Hebron homes the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had search warrants for on Friday night. When the JCSD’s unmarked vehicles pulled up, Keys reportedly directed them in, assuming they were there to purchase methamphetamine.
“It’s the first time in 16 years of serving in law enforcement that I’ve ever had an alleged drug dealer wave us in during the execution of a search warrant,” JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said.
The narcotics agents and SWAT Team members were looking for meth, and they found plenty of it. They seized 77 grams of the drug and two weapons from the two adjacent residences on Royce Pool Road that Keys was known to reside in, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Keys was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court where Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $30,000. Last week alone, JCSD narcotics agents took 177 grams of meth and several weapons off the streets, Sheriff Joe Berlin noted.
“We are taking the fight to the drug dealers in Jones County and have no plans to let up."
Father, son arrested with load of meth, guns
A father and son who are accused of dealing methamphetamine were arrested and a large quantity of the drug and firearms were seized Thursday night after a search warrant was executed at their Eastabuchie residence, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported in a press release.
Orndroffe Ruffin, 65, and Andre Ruffin, 36, of Moselle were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession
of a firearm after JCSD narcotics agents, backed by JCSD SWAT Team members, seized 62 grams of meth and weapons during the operation. The street value of the meth is approximately $2,500, said JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell.
Bond was set in Jones County Justice Court at $25,000 for the older Ruffin and $20,000 for Andre Ruffin.
