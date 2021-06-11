Downtown Thursday is set for June 17, with the Laurel Farmers Market from 5-8 p.m., followed by a Downtown Movie Night from 8-10 p.m at The Backlot.
Downtown Thursday is a series of family-friendly evenings for a shortened season — every Thursday night through July 15. The Farmers’ Market is located on the 300 block of Magnolia St., between Central Avenue and Oak Street in downtown Laurel.
The movie for the first Thursday will be Disney’s “Onward.” Friends from all over Mississippi and beyond are welcome to attend this event. Each night will feature live music and food.
