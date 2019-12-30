Nancy Barnett was a nurse, but she had the title “doctor” among people who knew her.
“They call me ‘Dr. Death,’” said Barnett, who is finishing up her fifth and final term as Jones County coroner. “People don’t want to talk about death, but it’s the one thing we’re all going to do.”
Barnett, 72, knows that way too well. She’s seen plenty of death and sadness during her 20 years in office.
“I tried to bring sympathy, empathy and professionalism to the job,” she said. “That can be hard to do when you’re trying to hold back tears. I’ve had to do that a lot of times.”
The worst cases are those with “babies and teenagers,” she said, “and I’ve seen a lot of both.”
But every call, whether it’s the middle of the night or early in the morning, is difficult.
“All of the calls are difficult because they just lost a loved one,” Barnett said. “It’s really tough when someone says they don’t have the money to bury their loved one. The county just can’t afford to bury or cremate all of them, though.”
Barnett worked as a nurse for 30 years — in Bay Springs, Laurel and on the Gulf Coast — before she “burned out,” she said. Her mother’s death at a nursing home in Smith County is what inspired her to run for coroner in her home county.
“It was 2 or 3 a.m. … and the coroner came,” she recalled. “There was no sympathy, just cold-hearted. I said then and there if I could ever do the job, I’d change that.”
Barnett ran for the job with that in mind in 1999, won the election and took office in 2000. She cited health reasons for not seeking a sixth term.
“My health has gone down quite a bit,” she said. “My family said I should stay home with them.”
Barnett, whose husband George died five years ago, plans to do just that, spending time “hanging out” with her sister, two nieces and two nephews, she said.
Burl Hall, one of Barnett’s deputy coroners, was elected to the top job and will take over on Monday. He and Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth served with Barnett the whole time she was in office, she said.
“The job is in good hands,” she said. “If I were giving him advice, I’d tell him to continue being the person he is, professional and sympathetic.”
The county still needs to work on getting a larger morgue, she said.
“We only have two drawers. We really need more … at least six,” she said. “Luckily, we have a good working relationship with Butch (Benedict) in Forrest County. He’s helped out when we’ve needed it. They have a huge capacity.”
