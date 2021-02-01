As South Central Regional Medical Center puts the word out on vaccine appointment scheduling, doctors are asking the prospective patients for some patience — and a little help.
“If you’re a caregiver of somebody who doesn’t have a good internet connection or doesn’t know how to use one, please help them schedule their appointment,” said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer of SCRMC. “This is particularly for older patients for whom these things can be mysterious.”
Doctors are making great headway locally and statewide even as demand exceeds the current supply, Horne said. Every dose coming into Jones County —about 37,000 per week — is getting into an arm as fast as possible.
SCRMC put out an ongoing public service announcement through the Laurel Leader-Call on Friday: those eligible should go to covidvaccine.umc.edu to check vaccine availability and schedule your appointment.
“But don’t panic if a second dose is unavailable and you can’t get it scheduled right away,” Horne said. “Those are being released at a steady pace. If you got the first dose you’ll get the second dose. If your second dose is delayed a few days or a couple of weeks, it’s OK. You’ll want to get it as close as you can to 21 days after your first dose for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days after a first dose of Moderna. You’ll want to schedule at the same drive-through site as the first so you get the same formulation the second time.”
The first dose primes the patient’s immune system so that it generates antibodies to fight off infection, Horne said.
“If you poke it a second time, the way the immune system is designed, it has an even stronger amnestic response. The second dose gooses the immune system and gives it high immunity. It will push you over the top so that it lasts significantly longer.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health noted at the start of this year that food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal workers, manufacturers, grocery workers and public transit workers will be eligible for vaccination beginning this month. This month’s phase will also include people age 65 years and older and people age 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.
More varieties of vaccines should become available in the coming months, which would mean more availability for Mississippians, Horne said, even those new vaccines aren’t quite as effective. The upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a reported 66 percent effectiveness, for example.
“If they are approved, they’ll be a wonderful addition to our toolkit,” he said. “So half a sandwich is better than none. Preliminary data suggests they’ll be almost as good as what we have now. But that’s not a reason they won’t become available.”
In January, President Joe Biden said Americans may reach herd immunity this year if vaccines continue to roll out. The term suggests that if enough people reach high immunity, i.e. a majority of the population, the virus’ spread would mostly come to a halt.
“It’s become a bit of a catch phrase,” he said. “But it’s like preventing a fire. If you’ve got a forest with a lot of underbrush, lots of dry tinder, a little spark can make a big fire. If you’ve gotten rid of that underbrush, it’s harder for fire to spread.”
Asked if there have been any changes to the vaccine rollout since Biden’s election, Horne said none have been made so far.
Horne stressed that medical workers attempting to dampen COVID’s spread need the public’s help to do it.
“This has been an incredibly trying time for all of us in Jones County, Mississippi, the U.S.,” he said. “We in health care have been at the front trying to protect the public, and we’re blessed and honored to do that. But we do need the public’s help. We need them to take this seriously and continue to understand that the fight is not over. We’re gaining an upper hand with vaccinations, but in December, Dr. Thomas Dobbs predicted we would most likely lose 1,000 Mississippians that month. That’s about what happened. … I can’t think of any other time in my life when we would so casually say a thousand people are dead. We need to continue to be careful about our decisions, how we conduct ourselves, wearing masks, staying out of crowds … if we do those things and get vaccinations, we can stop this. Help us help you.”
About 425,000 vaccines have been distributed in Mississippi. About 200,000 Mississippians have received at least one dose, and a little over 20,000 have received a second.
Early Monday, a shouting argument reportedly broke out at the Magnolia Center where vaccines were being distributed. The matter was resolved with help from the U.S. National Guard.
